Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s previous close.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

