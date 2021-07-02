Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,060 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,482% compared to the average volume of 67 call options.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $151.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.10 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

