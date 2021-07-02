Traders Purchase Large Volume of Simon Property Group Call Options (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 124,832 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,019% compared to the average daily volume of 11,158 call options.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,385,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,796,000 after purchasing an additional 268,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $131.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.