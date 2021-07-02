Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,660,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,482,000 after purchasing an additional 586,697 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 19,357,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,947,000 after purchasing an additional 867,161 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,710,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 9,370,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

