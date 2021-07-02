Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 28,745 shares during the period.

Get GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of XOUT stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.