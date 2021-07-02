Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FOF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. 59,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,676. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

