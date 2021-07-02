Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 452,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,924,000 after purchasing an additional 39,131 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 46,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 23.2% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 310,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $202.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

