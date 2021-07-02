Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $244.99 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.14 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.36. The company has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.54, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.42.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,326,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,262,141 shares of company stock valued at $294,219,933 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.08.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

