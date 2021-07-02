Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 527.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $209.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $182.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.04 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.