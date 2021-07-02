Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $604,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after buying an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,362,000 after acquiring an additional 575,652 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786,073 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,803,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,789,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,766,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,403,000 after buying an additional 149,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

