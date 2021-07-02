Tradition Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,496 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after purchasing an additional 628,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after acquiring an additional 318,857 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 266,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,095,353 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.