TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Up 111.9% in June

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, an increase of 111.9% from the May 31st total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter worth $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 857,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,956. TransGlobe Energy has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 34.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

