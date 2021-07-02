Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Given New C$0.30 Price Target at TD Securities

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Trevali Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.26.

TV stock opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$212.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.09 and a twelve month high of C$0.28.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$91.12 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Trevali Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

