Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 9,895 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 69.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 149.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 173,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 192,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 75,038 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 120,924 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VVNT opened at $13.36 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $343.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VVNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

