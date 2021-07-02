Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 49.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Quidel were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

QDEL stock opened at $128.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.28. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of -0.01.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

