Trexquant Investment LP Invests $338,000 in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,361,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,955,000 after purchasing an additional 208,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 709.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,874,000 after buying an additional 2,736,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at $15,479,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,133 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,998 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $25.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

