Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $366,000 Investment in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,327,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $1,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

EBS opened at $64.03 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

