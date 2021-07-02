Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.11% of SuRo Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 109.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.04. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.91.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 11,106.87%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that SuRo Capital Corp. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $30.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 224.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,234.57%.

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert S. Birch sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $707,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,055,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,609,944.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,233 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,323 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

SuRo Capital Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

