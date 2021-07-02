Trexquant Investment LP Sells 918 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Meredith were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meredith by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,188,000 after buying an additional 345,281 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,453,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 727,020 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,189,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,429,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Meredith’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meredith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

