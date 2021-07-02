Trollcoin Trading Down 21.1% Over Last Week (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $29.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,470.57 or 0.99912210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00034200 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007945 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00052543 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000977 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

