Truist Securities Raises PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $69.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.72. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

In other news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

