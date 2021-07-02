Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Up 11% Over Last Week

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $77.96 million and $8.00 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00045152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00126735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00169374 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,423.33 or 0.99925253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.