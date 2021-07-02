TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Up 56.5% in June

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TSR stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.12 and a beta of 1.09. TSR has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.76.

Get TSR alerts:

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 32,883 shares of company stock worth $290,956 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.