Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.78. 7,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 753,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Several research firms recently commented on TUYA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth $89,683,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth $86,731,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth $69,586,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth $60,249,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth $59,627,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

