Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells $184,482.98 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $388.68. The stock had a trading volume of 824,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.32 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.40. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.77.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

