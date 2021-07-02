U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Head to Head Analysis

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for U.S. Energy and Gulfport Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Energy has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, suggesting that its stock price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of U.S. Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -240.45% -41.47% -27.96% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Energy and Gulfport Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $2.33 million 9.43 -$6.44 million N/A N/A Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 12.21 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -19.95

U.S. Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy.

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats U.S. Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had an estimated proved reserves of 1,255,236 barrel of oil equivalent; and 134 gross producing wells. U.S. Energy Corp. was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.