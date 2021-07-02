Ubiq Hits Market Cap of $8.88 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $8.88 million and $23,027.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,436.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,097.99 or 0.06274537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $486.22 or 0.01454146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.17 or 0.00401274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00156784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.68 or 0.00615146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.00425774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00344599 BTC.

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

