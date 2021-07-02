UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 19,764 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,154,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $137,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after purchasing an additional 101,734 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,293,000 after purchasing an additional 78,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corning by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after purchasing an additional 650,774 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,667,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.06. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

