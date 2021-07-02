UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $120.72 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,268 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $120,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AME opened at $133.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.67. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

