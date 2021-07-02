UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $133.05 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.43% of AutoZone worth $133,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AutoZone by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AutoZone by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after acquiring an additional 54,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,525.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,448.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

