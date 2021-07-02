UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 124,139 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,139 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Arista Networks worth $141,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Arista Networks by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET opened at $363.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.34. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $374.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total transaction of $481,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,607.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,119 shares of company stock valued at $29,910,756. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.53.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.