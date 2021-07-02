UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 35,160 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,160 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Kansas City Southern worth $122,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock opened at $284.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.09. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $142.03 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.66.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.40.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

