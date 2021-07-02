UBS Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €93.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €98.71 ($116.13).

ETR:BMW opened at €89.97 ($105.85) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a twelve month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

