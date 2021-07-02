UBS Group Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $79.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Shares of GM opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.75. The company has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

