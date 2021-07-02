UBS Group Downgrades Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) to Hold

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.