UBS Group Reiterates “€124.00” Price Target for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €104.83 ($123.33).

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €93.96 ($110.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €103.74. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €87.92 ($103.44) and a fifty-two week high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

