Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. Ultra Clean reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,205.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,107. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. 2,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,512. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

