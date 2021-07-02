UMA (UMA) Price Hits $8.83

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. UMA has a total market cap of $545.06 million and $26.81 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One UMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.83 or 0.00026395 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00053644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.60 or 0.00686028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00080165 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,633,586 coins and its circulating supply is 61,700,934 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.