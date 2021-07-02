Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Shares of UFI opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $460.40 million, a P/E ratio of -92.22 and a beta of 0.83. Unifi has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Unifi will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $625,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $50,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,845,000 after buying an additional 138,469 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 176,787 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 267,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

