Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 557 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. EastGroup Properties accounts for about 3.1% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.84% of EastGroup Properties worth $48,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth $762,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

EGP traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $165.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,423. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.64.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

