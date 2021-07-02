Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 501,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 159,733 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth $1,072,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth $824,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,065,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 106,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 64,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $93,699.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Harrow Health stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,076. The stock has a market cap of $244.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.94. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $11.24.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.