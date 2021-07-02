Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 810,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust makes up about 1.9% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $29,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.42. 38,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,992. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -765.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.14.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

