Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,787 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.72% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. 52.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SOI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. 5,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,597. The company has a market cap of $451.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 2.06. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -280.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SOI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

