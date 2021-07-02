United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Update

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Gary W. Glessner acquired 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $35,057.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,403.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBCP. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in United Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,835,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Bancorp by 83.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBCP stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. United Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

