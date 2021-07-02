United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) CEO H Lynn Harton Sells 10,000 Shares

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

UCBI stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,763. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $36.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Community Banks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,268,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,528,000 after buying an additional 49,117 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,392,000 after purchasing an additional 192,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,305,000 after acquiring an additional 237,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,242,000 after buying an additional 99,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,804,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

