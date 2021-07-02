United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Increased by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,375. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.04 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

