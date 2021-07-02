United Rentals (NYSE:URI) vs. Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Financial Review

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) and Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get United Rentals alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Rentals and Katapult, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Rentals 2 4 12 0 2.56 Katapult 0 1 0 0 2.00

United Rentals presently has a consensus target price of $304.25, suggesting a potential downside of 5.32%. Katapult has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.80%. Given Katapult’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Katapult is more favorable than United Rentals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of United Rentals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Katapult shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of United Rentals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Rentals and Katapult’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Rentals 10.87% 29.36% 7.16% Katapult N/A -563.72% -11.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Rentals and Katapult’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Rentals $8.53 billion 2.73 $890.00 million $17.44 18.43 Katapult N/A N/A -$31.93 million N/A N/A

United Rentals has higher revenue and earnings than Katapult.

Summary

United Rentals beats Katapult on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools. It serves construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. The Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions segment rents specialty construction products that include trench safety equipment, which comprise trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers, and line testing equipment for underground work; and power, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment, including portable diesel generators, electrical distribution equipment, and temperature control equipment. It is also involved in the rental of fluid solutions equipment primarily used for fluid containment, transfer, and treatment. This segment serves construction companies involved in infrastructure projects, and municipalities and industrial companies. The company also sells aerial lifts, reach forklifts, telehandlers, compressors, and generators; construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; and parts for equipment that is owned by its customers, as well as provides repair and maintenance services. United Rentals, Inc. sells its used equipment through its sales force, brokers, and Website, as well as at auctions and directly to manufacturers. As of January 1, 2021, the company operated a network of 1,165 rental locations, including 1,018 of these locations are in the United States, 136 are in Canada, and 11 are in Europe. United Rentals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.