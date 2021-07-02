Unity Software (NYSE:U) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on U. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE U opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.81. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.24.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $3,366,299.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,944,001.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 736,544 shares of company stock worth $68,990,685.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $18,416,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.