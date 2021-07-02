Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.83. Universal Display posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,550%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLED. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at about $619,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 14.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,347,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLED traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,393. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $147.10 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.