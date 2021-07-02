Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.79. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 46,663 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. 18.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

