Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.79. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 46,663 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. 18.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.